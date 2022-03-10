Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,127,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 694,366 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,073,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after acquiring an additional 301,286 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 275,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 154,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 416.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 125,789 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB opened at $28.30 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $30.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

