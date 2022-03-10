Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 624,075 shares of company stock worth $76,568,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Shares of ANET opened at $120.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

