Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PSON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 699 ($9.16).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 648.40 ($8.50) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 622.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 650.95.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,982.40).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

