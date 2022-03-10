Pearson (LON:PSON) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

PSON has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 699 ($9.16).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 648.40 ($8.50) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a market cap of £4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 622.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 650.95.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,982.40).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.