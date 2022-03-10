Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,555,047 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.72% of Atmos Energy worth $100,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,726,000 after acquiring an additional 613,401 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,030,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,739,000 after acquiring an additional 229,483 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATO traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.29. 762,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,559. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

