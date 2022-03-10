Pendal Group Ltd Has $125.77 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762,286 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $125,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

PM traded down $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.89. 8,099,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,904,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

