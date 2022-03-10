Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF – Get Rating) (NYSE:PGH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Pengrowth Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 434,751 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44.
About Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF)
