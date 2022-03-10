Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Down 5.1%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $201.50 and last traded at $201.50. Approximately 1,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 199,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.36 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $915,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $8,562,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 85.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 610.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

