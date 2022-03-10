PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,102,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

