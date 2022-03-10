PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,103,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average of $163.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

