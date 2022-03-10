Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.50.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $678,028,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perficient by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perficient by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Perficient by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,326 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

