Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives €228.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “N/A” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €228.25 ($248.10).

Several research firms have recently commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($219.57) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($213.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of EPA:RI traded up €12.20 ($13.26) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €184.95 ($201.03). 864,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a one year high of €136.25 ($148.10). The business’s fifty day moving average is €195.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €196.76.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

