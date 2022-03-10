Perpetua Resources’ (PPTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

TSE PPTA opened at C$5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$376.39 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$4.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.52.

Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. The Project is one of the highest-grade, open pit gold deposits in the United States and is designed to apply a modern, responsible mining approach to restore an abandoned mine site and produce both gold and the only mined source of antimony in the United States.

