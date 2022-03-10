Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Declares $3.28 Dividend

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 3.2842 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $95.50.

PSMMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec initiated coverage on Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.58) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,268 ($42.82) to GBX 2,897 ($37.96) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,343.67.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

