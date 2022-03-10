Persimmon Plc (PSMMY) to Issue Dividend of $3.28 on April 15th

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 3.2842 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $95.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSMMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.58) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Investec started coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.77) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,343.67.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

