Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.970-$1.000 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.97-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

