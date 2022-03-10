Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brazil's state-run energy giant Petrobras is riding high on the back of its impressive portfolio, particularly in the country’s pre-salt reservoirs. It is the operator in most of these exploration areas and holds interests in them ranging from 20% to 100%. This puts Petrobras in an enviable position to maintain an impressive production growth profile for years to come. The company’s cost containment efforts and ambitious divestment plans have been helping the firm to improve its credit ratings. Besides, Petrobras has revved up its five-year divestment plan of $75.7 billion to become the best value-generating energy company. While the company’s leverage remains high, there has been considerable improvement in its debt profile over the past few quarters. Consequently, Petrobras is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

PBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

