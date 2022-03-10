Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.35 and traded as high as C$1.82. Petrus Resources shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 222,376 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Petrus Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.15 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. The company has a market cap of C$166.34 million and a P/E ratio of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.