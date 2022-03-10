Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

PM traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 98,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,023. The company has a market capitalization of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

