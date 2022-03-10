Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.51. 547,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,873 shares of company stock worth $1,930,489. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Photronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

