Pi Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Martinrea International in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

MRE opened at C$8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$695.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400. Insiders bought 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620 over the last 90 days.

About Martinrea International (Get Rating)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.