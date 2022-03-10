Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $342.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $339.10 million and the highest is $348.64 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $315.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Shares of PNFP opened at $95.36 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,295,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,667,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after buying an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,729,000 after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

