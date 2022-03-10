Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years.
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
