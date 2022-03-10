Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.45. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,392. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.