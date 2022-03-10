Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Takes $328,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 83,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,299. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

