Piper Sandler Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $104.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

NYSE TDOC opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $206.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

