Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pirelli & C. from €5.80 ($6.30) to €6.30 ($6.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLLIF remained flat at $$7.03 during trading on Thursday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

