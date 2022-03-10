Pizza Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $316,633.62 and approximately $103.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007170 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00099662 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00278993 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

