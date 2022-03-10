Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $764,100.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $764,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $255,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,085 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.