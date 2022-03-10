PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.22. PLDT has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PLDT by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PLDT by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

