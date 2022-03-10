POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Gap Down to $5.90

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $5.74. POINT Biopharma Global shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 2,969 shares trading hands.

PNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

