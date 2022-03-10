Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stephens from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 227.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Porch Group stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $688.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,724,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

