Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.26

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.26 and last traded at $95.64, with a volume of 13482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Post by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

