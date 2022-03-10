Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.26

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.26 and last traded at $95.64, with a volume of 13482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 114.22 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Post by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Post by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Post (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
