PPG Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.45.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after acquiring an additional 698,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

