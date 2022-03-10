PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.45.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.09. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

