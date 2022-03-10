PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.68 Million

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $250.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.29 million and the highest is $254.03 million. PRA Group reported sales of $289.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $977.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,084 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.