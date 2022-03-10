PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250.68 Million

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $250.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.29 million and the highest is $254.03 million. PRA Group reported sales of $289.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year sales of $977.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.75 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.27 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,315 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,801,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,933,000 after purchasing an additional 101,084 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

