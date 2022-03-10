Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Up 4.9%

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.22 and last traded at $66.22. 3,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 83,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $888.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.78.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

