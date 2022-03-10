Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.37

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$108.37 and last traded at C$108.62, with a volume of 14002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.37.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 38.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$120.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.
About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)
