Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.37

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$108.37 and last traded at C$108.62, with a volume of 14002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$109.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 38.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$120.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$127.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

