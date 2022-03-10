Primecoin (XPM) Price Reaches $0.0451 on Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $550.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,886,451 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

