Primero Mining (TSE:P) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Primero Mining Corp. (TSE:P – Get Rating) (NYSE:PPP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.31. Primero Mining shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 1,270,083 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31.
Primero Mining Company Profile (TSE:P)
Featured Stories
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Primero Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primero Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.