Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) EVP Buys $23,374.05 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) EVP Cheryl Wood purchased 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $23,374.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FRST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.