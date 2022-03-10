Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

PRIM stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 364,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

