Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $38.45.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

