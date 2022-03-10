Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Procept BioRobotics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get Procept BioRobotics alerts:

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Procept BioRobotics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procept BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procept BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.