Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Price Hits $0.49

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $629,153.45 and $7,497.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.91 or 0.06586957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,119.17 or 0.99800596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00042115 BTC.

About Professional Fighters League Fan Token

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294,194 coins.

