Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of to exceed $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of to exceed $142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.24 million.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

