Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Barclays

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PTRA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ PTRA opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Proterra has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.43.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Proterra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

