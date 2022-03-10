Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,254,798 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £24.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.04.
Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)
