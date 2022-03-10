ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after purchasing an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 556,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $206.26. 2,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.72 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

