ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 403.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of KBE traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.43. 5,493,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,874. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

