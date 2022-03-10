ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,476. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

